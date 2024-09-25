ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) & Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) Financial Comparison

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) and Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ONEOK and Koninklijke Vopak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONEOK 13.41% 15.54% 5.78% Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.1% of ONEOK shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of ONEOK shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

ONEOK pays an annual dividend of $3.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. ONEOK pays out 92.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares ONEOK and Koninklijke Vopak”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONEOK $19.10 billion 2.91 $2.66 billion $4.30 22.15 Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 21.14

ONEOK has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Koninklijke Vopak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ONEOK, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for ONEOK and Koninklijke Vopak, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONEOK 1 7 10 0 2.50 Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A

ONEOK presently has a consensus price target of $92.38, suggesting a potential downside of 3.00%. Given ONEOK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ONEOK is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Summary

ONEOK beats Koninklijke Vopak on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONEOK

(Get Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc. engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions; and provides midstream services to producers of NGLs. It also owns NGL gathering and distribution pipelines in Oklahoma, Kansas, Texas, New Mexico, Montana, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado; terminal and storage facilities in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, and Illinois; NGL distribution pipelines in Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, and Indiana; transports refined petroleum products, including unleaded gasoline and diesel; and owns and operates truck- and rail-loading, and -unloading facilities connected to NGL fractionation, storage, and pipeline assets. In addition, the company transports and stores natural gas through regulated interstate and intrastate natural gas transmission pipelines, and natural gas storage facilities. Further, it owns and operates a parking garage in downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma; and leases excess office space and rail cars. Additionally, the company transports, stores, and distributes refined products, NGLs, and crude oil, as well as conducts commodity-related activities, including liquids blending and marketing activities. It serves integrated and independent exploration and production companies; other NGL and natural gas gathering and processing companies; crude oil and natural gas production companies; utilities; industrial companies; natural gasoline distributors; propane distributors; municipalities; ethanol producers; petrochemical, refining, and marketing companies; and heating fuel users, refineries, and exporters. ONEOK, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Koninklijke Vopak

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. It stores and handles chemicals, such as methanol, xylenes, styrene, alpha olefins, and mono-ethylene glycol; gas, including LNG, LPG, ethylene, butadiene, and ammonia; oil products consisting of crude oil, fuel oil, diesel, jet fuel, gasoline, and naphtha; and vegoils and biofuels comprising ethanol, biodiesel, and sustainable aviation fuel. In addition, the company is involved in the development of infrastructure solutions within ports for low-carbon and renewable hydrogen, CO2, long-duration energy storage, and sustainable fuels and feedstocks. Further, it operates 76 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 35.2 million cubic meters. It serves producers, manufacturers, distributors, governments, traders, and chemical and energy companies. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.