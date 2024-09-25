Onestream (NASDAQ:OS) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Onestream in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Onestream from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Onestream from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Onestream in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Get Onestream alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OS

Onestream Trading Down 0.2 %

Insider Transactions at Onestream

Shares of Onestream stock opened at $33.96 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.22. Onestream has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $34.82.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $48,155,039.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Craig Colby sold 200,502 shares of Onestream stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $3,779,462.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,554,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $48,155,039.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,775,146 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,502 over the last 90 days.

Onestream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneStream, Inc develops corporate performance management software solutions primarily to perform financial statement consolidation and planning and budgeting. Its solutions include financial close and consolidation that streamlines financial processes with capabilities designed to automate tasks and manage the complexity and standards of financial reporting and consolidation; financial and operational planning and analysis that enables financial and operational planning, budgeting, forecasting, and results analysis for individual business functions and the synchronization of plans across the entire organization; and financial and operational reporting that provides end-to-end visibility of analytics and key metrics to various stakeholders, including executives, Finance professionals, line-of-business leaders, and other business partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Onestream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onestream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.