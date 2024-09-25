Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 92.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OUST. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Ouster from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Ouster alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Stock Performance

NYSE:OUST opened at $6.23 on Monday. Ouster has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.37.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. Ouster had a negative return on equity of 68.48% and a negative net margin of 122.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.99 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Ouster will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ouster in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ouster during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.