Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Down 5.5 %

NASDAQ PULM opened at $2.05 on Monday. Pulmatrix has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 95.18% and a negative return on equity of 46.86%. The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focused on development of novel inhaled therapeutic products to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company offers iSPERSE, an engineered dry powder delivery platform, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

