Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Reduced by Zacks Research

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now forecasts that the company will earn $4.24 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $14.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.38 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.57 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.91 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $15.28 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.38 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $16.63 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.52 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CASY. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.64.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $371.87 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $374.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $260.13 and a fifty-two week high of $401.07.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total value of $1,140,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos bought 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $376.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,810.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.24, for a total transaction of $1,140,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,890.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at about $112,081,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,498,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

