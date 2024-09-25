Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Reduced by Zacks Research

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Humana in a report released on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.84. The consensus estimate for Humana’s current full-year earnings is $16.00 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Humana’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $29.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Humana from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Humana from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $398.70.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $312.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after acquiring an additional 774,085 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,300,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

