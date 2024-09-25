Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for Antero Midstream Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Antero Midstream in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Antero Midstream’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:AM opened at $15.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.37. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $269.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.66 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 23,518 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $343,127.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,791.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $54,704,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 314.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,862,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after buying an additional 1,413,606 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 46.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,174,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,632,000 after buying an additional 1,008,515 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,959,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,607,000 after buying an additional 694,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $8,251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

See Also

