REE Automotive (REE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 26th. Analysts expect REE Automotive to post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REE opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.97. REE Automotive has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $8.43.

Get REE Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

About REE Automotive

(Get Free Report)

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in France, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner, a compact module that integrates critical vehicle drive components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control between the chassis and the wheel; and REEplatform that allows for the addition of a modular and customizable top hat/cabin design based on customer specifications, without requiring modification to the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for REE Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REE Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.