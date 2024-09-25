Rightmove plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.70 (LON:RMV)

Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Friday, October 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Rightmove Stock Down 1.2 %

LON RMV opened at GBX 675 ($9.04) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 592.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of GBX 457.70 ($6.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 710 ($9.51). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2,732.00, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.70) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 483 ($6.47) price target on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 602.67 ($8.07).

Rightmove Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.