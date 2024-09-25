Robert W. Baird Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $200.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $177.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average is $157.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $179.53.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total transaction of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,890 shares of company stock valued at $36,572,057. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fiserv

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

