Ronald A. Ballschmiede Sells 18,700 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) EVP Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,133.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 248,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,677,950.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $145.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.00 and its 200 day moving average is $115.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $152.00.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 4.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 0.5% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
