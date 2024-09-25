Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi Sells 2,320 Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX) Stock

BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) Director Seyed Ahmad Ashrafi sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$25,404.00.

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$11.00 on Wednesday. BioSyent Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.66 and a 52-week high of C$11.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$127.49 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.13.

BioSyent (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.13. BioSyent had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of C$8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioSyent Inc. will post 0.6785935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

