Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10.

Shoprite Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SRGHY opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.

Shoprite Company Profile

Shoprite Holdings Ltd, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetics, and liquor products; furniture and home entertainment products; and electrical and household appliances.

