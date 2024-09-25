Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Announces Dividend of $0.18

Shoprite Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1787 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Shoprite’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Shoprite Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of SRGHY opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.96.
Shoprite Company Profile
