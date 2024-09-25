Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Smith Micro Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ SMSI opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.00. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $10.64.

Get Smith Micro Software alerts:

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 163.04% and a negative return on equity of 23.88%. The business had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Smith Micro Software

About Smith Micro Software

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Smith Micro Software stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Smith Micro Software, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SMSI Free Report ) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned 0.76% of Smith Micro Software worth $25,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the development and sale of software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, and SafePath Premium product suite, which provides tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite, a messaging platform that helps mobile service provides deliver a next-generation voicemail experience to mobile subscribers, as well as enables multi-language voice-to-text (VTT) transcription messaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.