Spin Master Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.41.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

