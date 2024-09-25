Spin Master Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.09 (OTCMKTS:SNMSF)

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, September 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0867 per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
Spin Master Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $27.41.
Spin Master Company Profile
