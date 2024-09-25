Stephen Lazarus Sells 8,271 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $4,924.50.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $1,081,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at about $384,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 6.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,704,000 after purchasing an additional 106,910 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

