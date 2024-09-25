StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Aeterna Zentaris Trading Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $3.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $12.00.
Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.