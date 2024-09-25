StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Get Big Lots alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIG

Big Lots Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.20. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 56,540 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Big Lots by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 284,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Big Lots by 244.7% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 461,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 327,397 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots

(Get Free Report)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.