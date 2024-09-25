StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLMGet Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Polymet Mining Stock Performance

PLM opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $3.22.

About Polymet Mining

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

