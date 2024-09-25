StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBFG opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.73. SB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $20.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million. SB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

SB Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. SB Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBFG. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 45,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of SB Financial Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SB Financial Group

SB Financial Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for the State Bank and Trust Company that provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

