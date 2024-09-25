StockNews.com Downgrades QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) to Sell

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on QNST. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet stock opened at $19.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.67 and a beta of 1.11. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.39 million. QuinStreet had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. QuinStreet’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QuinStreet will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in QuinStreet by 11,330.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the second quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

