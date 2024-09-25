StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September (NYSEARCA:CPST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September Stock Performance
Shares of CPST stock opened at $25.05 on Monday. Calamos S&P 500 Structured Alt Protection ETF – September has a one year low of $24.65 and a one year high of $25.34.
