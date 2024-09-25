StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Smart Powerr Price Performance
Shares of CREG stock opened at $0.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03. Smart Powerr has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.65.
Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Smart Powerr
Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the waste energy recycling business in China. The company provides energy saving and recovery facilities for various energy intensive industries; waste energy recycling systems for use in nonferrous metal plants; and clean-technology and energy-efficient solutions to reduce air pollution and energy shortage problems.
