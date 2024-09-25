StockNews.com Upgrades Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Buy

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.82. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 272,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 73,166 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 46,229 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 72,096 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.