StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0021101.

StorageVault Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

About StorageVault Canada

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages various stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.