StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Raises Dividend to $0.00 Per Share

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0021 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from StorageVault Canada’s previous dividend of $0.0021101.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SVAUF opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $4.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.53.
About StorageVault Canada
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than StorageVault Canada
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Palantir Stock Joins the S&P 500; Is It Time to Buy?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Here’s Why Surgery Partners Could Be the Next Hot Takeover
Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.