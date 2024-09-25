Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 168.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.33.

GPCR opened at $44.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -57.17 and a beta of -3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.71. Structure Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $26.61 and a 12-month high of $75.02.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 404.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,372,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,216,000 after buying an additional 3,504,747 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,204,000 after buying an additional 86,833 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,407,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,531,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,107,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,076,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 532,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

