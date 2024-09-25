Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Free Report) (TSE:URE) – Equities research analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 19th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.09) per share.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on URG. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Ur-Energy from $3.20 to $2.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ur-Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.27.

Ur-Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.40 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.12. Ur-Energy has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.01.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Free Report) (TSE:URE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Ur-Energy had a negative net margin of 173.40% and a negative return on equity of 65.47%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in URG. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy in the second quarter worth $150,000. 57.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ur-Energy

In other news, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $213,882.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,732.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ur-Energy news, insider Penne A. Goplerud sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $119,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 412,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,345.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven M. Hatten sold 179,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total value of $213,882.27. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 303,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,732.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,852 shares of company stock worth $606,625. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

