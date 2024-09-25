Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of VNDA opened at $4.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $288.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.77. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $6.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.14.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

