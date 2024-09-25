William Radford Lovett II Sells 32,724 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,234,349.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,733,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.

On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.

On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.

On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.

NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.

Dream Finders Homes last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

