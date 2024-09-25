William Radford Lovett II Sells 32,724 Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Stock

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report) Director William Radford Lovett II sold 32,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total value of $1,234,349.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,733,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,554,183.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
William Radford Lovett II also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 16th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $1,035,000.00.
- On Thursday, September 12th, William Radford Lovett II sold 30,000 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $976,500.00.
- On Thursday, September 5th, William Radford Lovett II sold 8,698 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $264,332.22.
- On Thursday, August 22nd, William Radford Lovett II sold 16,466 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $506,000.18.
- On Wednesday, August 7th, William Radford Lovett II sold 798 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $22,383.90.
- On Thursday, July 18th, William Radford Lovett II sold 24,774 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total value of $771,710.10.
NASDAQ DFH opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $44.38.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 22,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 17.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 926.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dream Finders Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.
