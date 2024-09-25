WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $5.29 Average PT from Analysts

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several research firms have recently commented on WW. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in WW International by 159.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in WW International by 52.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in WW International by 229.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of WW International by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Price Performance

Shares of WW stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.41. WW International has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

