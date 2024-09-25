Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 35.4 %
XIN opened at $3.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.
Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Xinyuan Real Estate
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Biohaven Stock Soars on Drug Trial Results: Time to Jump In?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is AMD a Legitimate Threat to NVIDIA? What Investors Should Watch
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Novo Nordisk’s Setback Won’t Last: A Game-Changing Drug Emerges
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.