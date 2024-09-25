Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.54 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.53. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $13.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $14.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $16.11 EPS.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

PNC opened at $184.62 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.45, for a total transaction of $231,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 550,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,729,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.10, for a total transaction of $101,342.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,649,182.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,864 shares of company stock worth $4,551,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.