Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) versus Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Financial Analysis

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Free Report) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zenvia has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Zenvia”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubisoft Entertainment $1.89 billion 0.88 -$514.56 million N/A N/A Zenvia $879.41 million 0.07 -$12.22 million ($0.29) -5.19

Analyst Ratings

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ubisoft Entertainment.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ubisoft Entertainment and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubisoft Entertainment 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zenvia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ubisoft Entertainment and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A Zenvia -13.11% -13.30% -6.47%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ubisoft Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.3% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.4% of Zenvia shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubisoft Entertainment beats Zenvia on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. Ubisoft Entertainment SA was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

About Zenvia

(Get Free Report)

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.