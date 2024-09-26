AAR (NYSE:AIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $83.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.36% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of AAR in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

AAR Stock Performance

AIR opened at $63.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.98. AAR has a 52-week low of $54.71 and a 52-week high of $76.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.65 and its 200-day moving average is $66.61.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.60 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AAR will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAR

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,754,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AAR by 1,956.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,154,000 after purchasing an additional 865,705 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in AAR during the 1st quarter worth about $25,794,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of AAR by 889.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 391,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,414,000 after buying an additional 351,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,511,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Parts Supply segment leases and sells aircraft components and replacement parts. The Repair & Engineering segment provides airframe maintenance services, such as airframe inspection, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionics service and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; component repair services comprising maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, engine and airframe accessories, and interior refurbishment; and landing gear overhaul services, including repair services on wheels and brakes.

Featured Stories

