Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Declares $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.

AQN opened at C$7.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$7.71 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$6.75 and a one year high of C$9.28.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$819.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$851.84 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 0.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.5019973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AQN. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. National Bank Financial raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

