Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Receives $9.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,682,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 7,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $63,807.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,789,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,136,987.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 15,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $136,057.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 406,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,682,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 268,639 shares of company stock worth $2,676,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 751,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $4.46 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.43.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

