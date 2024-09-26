América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on América Móvil from $23.30 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of América Móvil from $18.90 to $17.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

América Móvil Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AMX opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. América Móvil has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.36). América Móvil had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 billion. Analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in América Móvil by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,821,322 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $181,891,000 after buying an additional 6,298,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 62,598,018 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,158,783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,627,860 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in América Móvil in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,575,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 270.1% in the second quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,795,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in América Móvil by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,528,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,671 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

