Americanas S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (OTCMKTS:BZWHF)

Americanas S.A. (OTCMKTS:BZWHF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 20th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Americanas Trading Down 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:BZWHF opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Americanas has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.53.

