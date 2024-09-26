Analyzing Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT) & Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Symbolic Logic and Recruiter.com Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group -579.55% -237.02% -47.57%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.1% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Symbolic Logic and Recruiter.com Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic N/A N/A $17.44 million N/A N/A Recruiter.com Group $3.19 million 2.49 -$6.66 million N/A N/A

Symbolic Logic has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Symbolic Logic, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of CCUR Holdings, Inc.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent. In addition, it offers sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications services for businesses; and resume distribution services, which involve promoting these job seekers' profiles and resumes to assist with their procuring employment, and upskilling and training for individuals to assist with career development and advancement. The company is based in Bristol, Connecticut.

