Analyzing Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) and REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) and Solvay (OTCMKTS:SOLVY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.1% of REX American Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of REX American Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Profitability

This table compares REX American Resources and Solvay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REX American Resources 9.64% 11.69% 10.47% Solvay N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REX American Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solvay 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for REX American Resources and Solvay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

REX American Resources presently has a consensus price target of $60.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.38%. Given REX American Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REX American Resources is more favorable than Solvay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares REX American Resources and Solvay”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REX American Resources $833.38 million 0.96 $60.94 million $3.75 12.18 Solvay N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

REX American Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Solvay.

Summary

REX American Resources beats Solvay on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REX American Resources

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed. The company was formerly known as REX Stores Corporation and changed its name to REX American Resources Corporation in 2010. REX American Resources Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Dayton, Ohio.

About Solvay

(Get Free Report)

Solvay SA engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Formulations, Advanced Materials, Performance Chemicals and Corporate and Business Services. The Advanced Formulations segment offers specialty formulations that impact surface chemistry and alter liquid behavior. The Advanced Materials segment materials for multiple applications primarily in the automotive, aerospace, electronics and health markets. The Performance Chemicals segment operates in mature and resilient markets and has positions in chemical intermediates. The Corporate and Business Services segment includes corporate and other business services, such as the research & innovation center. The company was founded by Ernest Solvay in 1863 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.