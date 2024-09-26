ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $318.33.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $319.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. ANSYS has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $594.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,565,000 after acquiring an additional 80,886 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,524,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,635,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Ecofi Investissements SA bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth approximately $9,270,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

