Armon Dadgar Sells 22,779 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP) Stock

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) CTO Armon Dadgar sold 22,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $770,841.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Armon Dadgar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,213,555.20.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $1,214,632.32.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $1,215,350.40.

On Friday, August 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $1,210,323.84.

On Monday, July 22nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $1,202,784.00.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,207,810.56.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.84 on Thursday. HashiCorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.85.

HashiCorp ( NASDAQ:HCP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $165.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HCP. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 12,888.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HashiCorp by 9,736.1% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in HashiCorp in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

