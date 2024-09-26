Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.1 %
ARTW stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.
Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile
