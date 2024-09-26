Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 7.470-7.470 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $228.70 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $162.26 and a one year high of $240.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of -519.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.75.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $248.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Technology

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.10, for a total transaction of $219,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

Recommended Stories

