ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

AACG stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ATA Creativity Global in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 40,553 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

