ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
AACG stock opened at $0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.80. ATA Creativity Global has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.65.
ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.80%.
ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools and training organizations, foreign language training services, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.
