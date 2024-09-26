Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Aware Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AWRE opened at $1.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.81. Aware has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 9.01% and a negative net margin of 26.49%.

Institutional Trading of Aware

About Aware

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aware stock. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aware, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AWRE Free Report ) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,667 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,001 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.64% of Aware worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Aware, Inc, an authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, including Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification, as well as AFIX Face, AFIX Verifier, AFIX Identifier, AFIX Comparator, AFIX Engine, and AFIX NIST Transaction Engine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.