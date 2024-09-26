Azbil Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, September 30th (OTCMKTS:YMATF)

Shares of Azbil Co. (OTCMKTS:YMATF – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, September 30th. The 4-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Azbil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:YMATF opened at $53.50 on Thursday. Azbil has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.50.

Azbil Company Profile

Azbil Corporation provides automation products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Building Automation Business, Advanced Automation Business, and Life Automation Business. The Building Automation Business segment supplies commercial buildings and production facilities with automatic heating ventilation; and air conditioning control and security systems, including products, engineering, and related services.

