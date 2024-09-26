Barclays Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $210.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $177.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LEN. Raymond James lowered Lennar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $181.94.

Lennar stock opened at $181.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.36 and a 200-day moving average of $164.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.61. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Lakewood Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennar by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.7% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lennar by 5.0% in the second quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

