Barclays Upgrades Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to “Strong Sell”

Barclays upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Renishaw Price Performance
Shares of RNSHF opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00.
About Renishaw
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Renishaw
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Should You Invest in Treasury Bills?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Analysts Think There’s Still Time to Get in on Edgewise, Up 332%
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Raising Dividends 4X Higher Than Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.