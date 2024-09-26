Barclays Upgrades Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) to “Strong Sell”

Barclays upgraded shares of Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Renishaw Price Performance

Shares of RNSHF opened at $45.80 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.96. Renishaw has a 52 week low of $34.09 and a 52 week high of $55.00.

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services technological products and services, and analytical instruments and medical devices worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine products, hardware, software, retrofits, machine tool probes, diagnostics, encoders, tool setters, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, modular and custom fixtures, and styli products for touch probe systems; machine calibration and optimization products; interferometric laser, magnetic, and open and enclosed optical encoders; and additive manufacturing systems.

