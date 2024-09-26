Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $62.00

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Biohaven from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Leerink Partners raised their price target on Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Biohaven from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.92.

Biohaven Stock Up 9.3 %

NYSE:BHVN opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. Biohaven has a 52 week low of $17.17 and a 52 week high of $62.21.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92). As a group, analysts anticipate that Biohaven will post -8.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biohaven news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.19 per share, for a total transaction of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gregory Bailey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares in the company, valued at $71,590,937.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at $83,458,561.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,832,000 after purchasing an additional 973,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 280.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,308,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,031,000 after buying an additional 4,650,702 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven by 1,893.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Biohaven by 197.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Biohaven by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

